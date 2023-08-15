How To Book Tickets For ODI Cricket World Cup 2023? Step By Step Registration; Process Opens Today

Home

How To Book Tickets For ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Online? Check Step By Step Process

ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets for India’s matches will be available to purchase from August 30 to September 3 while the tickets for the semifinals and final will be available on September 15.

Dubai: The tickets will be available for sale from August 25, but the registration process opens today. So, what are you waiting – go register yourselves. But how do you do that? Fans need to register their interest on www.cricketworldcup.com/register to get all the ticket-related updates. Fans would have to remember that tickets would be sold in several phases, which means they would have to wait a little longer to buy tickets of India matches. Tickets for India’s matches will be available to purchase from August 30 to September 3 while the tickets for the semifinals and final will be available on September 15.

How To Book Tickets For World Cup 2023

#The tickets will be available to purchase on the ICC website and app

#The tickets will also likely be available on third-party platforms like Bookmyshow.

#Fans need to first register themselves on www.cricketworldcup.com/register.

#Now go to the preferred ticket-selling platform. You can buy the tickets on the ICC website or Bookmyshow.

#Select the match you want to purchase the ticket for.

#Select your preferred seating area. Notably, different stands will have different pricing.

#Enter your details and make the payment.

#You will receive the confirmation for the tickets. Since E-tickets will not be accepted by the BCCI, do not forget to take a hard copy of the tickets.

ICC Cricket World Cup Ticket Price

The price for the World Cup tickets has not been disclosed but as per reports, the price may range between INR 500 to 10000.

The marquee event is set to start from October 5 with New Zealand taking on England in the tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad. The BCCI recently revised the schedule for the nine World Cup matches owing to the festive season in India.















