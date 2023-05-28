Home

How to Dismiss Shubman Gill During IPL 2023 Final? Sanjay Manjrekar’s Suggestion to MS Dhoni’s CSK

IPL 2023 Final: Manjrekar also felt Maheesh Theekshana could be a good option against the GT opener.

Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his third IPL ton. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The biggest worry for MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings side ahead of the IPL 2023 final on Sunday is how to get past Shubman Gill. The young Gujarat Titans has been in ominous form this season, and is also the currently holder of the Orange Cap. How can Dhoni’s side get the prized scalp? Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned Dhoni has to ask his bowlers to keep it straight and not give him width. Manjrekar also felt Maheesh Theekshana could be a good option against the GT opener.

“Get the ball to come back in and push him on the backfoot. Also try and get spin in early against Gill,” Manjrekar on how to dismiss Gill.

“Getting in Theekshana and hoping one straightens and he misses,” Manjrekar on how to get Gill out on ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, spotlight would also be on Dhoni. With retirement rumours making the rounds, it will be interesting to see if Dhoni decides to call it a day in IPL.

Dhoni, who is rumoured to play his last IPL game in the final will become the first ever player in the history of the cash-rich league to appear in 250 Indian Premier League matches. Only Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have played more than 240 matches.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu















