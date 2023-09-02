Home

Asia Cup 2023: How To Get Rid Of Virat Kohli? Ex-Pakistan Pacer Shares Tips With Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli has scored 536 runs in 13 games against Pakistan in ODIs which includes two hundreds.



Virat Kohli has been in top form in ODIs in 2023 with 400-plus runs in nine games so far. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he shared tips with Haris Rauf on how to get rid of Virat Kohli during the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday in Pallekele. The Kohli vs Rauf debate has been doing the talking since last year when the Indian hit the Pakistan pacer for two match-changing sixes in a thrilling win in the T20 World Cup.

Almost a year later, the two will be up against each other once again, but this time in a continental showpiece. Speaking to DNA, Akhtar revealed that he met Rauf in Islamabad ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 where they both spoke at length about how to outfox the opposition.

“Rauf met me in Islamabad a few days ago during training. He asked me ‘what should I do?’ I told him, ‘Virat Kohli ka focus out karo’ (Try to distract Virat Kohli). Also, try to talk as much as possible with Virat Kohli because the more you talk the more he will feel distracted,” Akhtar told DNAIndiaNews.

Akhtar also opined that Pakistan will be more verbal this time than before. “You will see the most verbal Pakistan team this time. They will talk more and will be aggressive throughout the game,” he said.

While the whole world is waiting for the riveting contest, rain may play a spoilsport in Pallekele on Saturday. According to weather.com at 9:09 AM IST, there are fewer chances of rain on Saturday, however, the weather will be cloudy but there is no sign of rainfall. The sky is predicted to be 64 per cent covered with clouds but there is only a 15-19 per cent forecast predicted of a drizzle.

With ANI Inputs















