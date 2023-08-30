How To Watch Asia Cup 2023? Check TV Channels, Live Streaming Details And Commentators List

Home

The most anticipated cricket match in Asia is set to begin on August 30, 2023 and will last until September 17, 2023. Here are all the details you need to know about Asia Cup 2023.

New Delhi: The most anticipated cricket match in Asia is set to begin on August 30, 2023 and will last until September 17, 2023. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the Asia Cup in 2023. The 50-over ODI format will be used for the competition. The event will feature a total of six teams, with Nepal being the most recent to qualify. The Asia Cup event will be split into two groups: A and B. Group A includes Pakistan, Nepal, and India. Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. Here are all the details you must know before Asia Cup 2023 begins.

How To Watch Asia Cup 2023 Live?

The Asia Cup 2023 will be televised on several Star Sports Network platforms. Matches played by India, as well as the Asia Cup 2023 grand final, will broadcast live on DD Sports (DD Free Dish) by Doordarshan. To watch the matches, you must have access to the DD Free Dish DTH service. Asia Cup will be also broadcasted by Star Sports, here is the full list of Star Sports channels you can subscribe to.

Star Sports 1: Rs 22.42 Star Sports 1 HD: Rs 22.42 Star Sports 1 Hindi: Rs 22.42 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD: Rs 22.42 Star Sports Select 1: Rs 22.42 Star Sports Select 1 HD: Rs 22.42 Star Sports 2: Rs 22.42 Star Sports 2 HD: Rs 22.42 Star Sports Tamil: Rs 22.42 Star Sports 1 Telugu: Rs 22.42 Star Sports 1 Kannada: Rs 22.42



Here is the full list of Star Sports with channel numbers of DTH Operators.

Star Sports 1: 455 (Tata Sky)/ 277 (Airtel Digital TV)/ 603 (Dish TV)/ 649 (Videocon D2H)/ 500 (Sun Direct)

Star Sports 1 HD: 454 (Tata Sky)

Star Sports 1 Hindi: 460 (Tata Sky)

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD: 459 (Tata Sky)

Star Sports Select 1: 464 (Tata Sky)/ 283 (Airtel Digital TV)/ 646 (Dish TV)/ 661 (Videocon D2H)/ 508 (Sun Direct)

Star Sports Select 1 HD: 463 (Tata Sky)/ 300 (Airtel Digital TV)/ 645 (Dish TV)/ 660 (Videocon D2H)/ 987 (Sun Direct)

Star Sports 2: 457 (Tata Sky)/ 279 (Airtel Digital TV)/ 605 (Dish TV)/ 651 (Videocon D2H)/ 501 (Sun Direct)

Star Sports 2 HD: 456 (Tata Sky)/ 280 (Airtel Digital TV)/ 604 (Dish TV)/ 650 (Videocon D2H)/ 986 (Sun Direct)

Star Sports 1 Tamil: 1551 (Tata Sky)

Star Sports 1 Telugu: 1446 (Tata Sky)/ 928 (Airtel)/ 2433 (Dish TV)/ 2433 (Videocon D2H)/ 515 (Sun Direct)

Star Sports 1 Kannada: 1645 (Tata Sky)

Where To Watch Live Stream Asia Cup 2023?

Viewers can now watch the Asia Cup 2023 matches live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website for free of cost. The Asia Cup 2023 will be televised in Pakistan on PTV Sports, and cricket enthusiasts in Bangladesh can enjoy live coverage of the tournament on Gazi TV.

Asia Cup 2023 Commentators List

The Asia Cup 2023 features some of the most impeccable commentators of all time in Hindi and English. Here is the full list.

The individuals included in the list are Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, Gautam Gambhir, Waqar Younis, Andy Flower, Marvan Atapattu, Matthew Hayden, Aamer Sohail, Dominic Cork, Deep Dasgupta, Bazid Khan, Sanjay Manjrekar, Shamim Chowdhury and Roshan Abeysinghe. Hindi: The group consists of Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Mohammad Kaif, Aditya Tare, Rajat Bhatia, Raman Bhanot, Jatin Sapru, and P Sehrawat.















