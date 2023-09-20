September 20, 2023

How To Watch Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live

admin


The Indian women’s cricket team have made a direct entry in the last eight of the Asian Games 2023 based on the ICC T20I rankings.

The Indian players share a light moment at the Asian Games village in China. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team will face Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Ranked 27th in the world, Malaysia defeated Hong Kong by 22 runs to set an Indian date in the last eight. Cricket returned to the Asian Games after a nine-year gap. The last time cricket was a part of the Asian Games was during the 2010 and 2014 editions. This is also the first time the Indian women’s cricket team is competing in the continental showpiece.

The Women in Blue are one of the four teams that have got a direct entry in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023, solely based on their ICC Rankings. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other four. India take on Malaysia on September 21 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Head-To-Head

India have played Malaysia twice in the past with the former winning on both occasions. Both teams first played in 2018 with India winning by 142 runs. They once again met last year and the Women in Blue emerged victorious by 30 runs.

When and where to watch India women vs Malaysia women cricket match at Asian Games 2023?

India will be playing Malaysia on September 21 at 6:30 AM IST at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Which TV channels will be broadcasting India women vs Malaysia women cricket match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2023. The India vs Malaysia cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 (Eglish), Sony Sports 2 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil).

How to get live streaming of India women vs Malysia women cricket match at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of India women vs Malaysia women cricket match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Women’s Cricket Knockout Schedule At Asian Games 2023

India vs Malaysia – Quarterfinal 1 (6:30 AM IST) – September 21
Pakistan vs Indonesia – Quarterfinal 2 (11:30 AM IST) – September 21
Sri Lanka vs Thailand – Quarterfinal 3 (6:30 AM IST) – September 22
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – Quarterfinal 4 (11:30 AM IST) – September 22

India Women’s Cricket Squad at Asian Games 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.










