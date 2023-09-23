Home

Sports

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women, Live Streaming: How To Watch Asian Games 2023 Cricket Semifinal

The Indian women’s cricket team are firm favourites for a gold medal at Asian Games 2023. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: After a rain-marred quarterfinal win, the Indian women’s cricket team are gearing up for a stronger challenge when they take on Bangladesh in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 semifinal on Sunday at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China. India’s quarterfinal match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain but the Smriti Mandhana-led side advanced to the last four owning to their better seeding. Bangladesh too qualified in a similar fashion after their last eight encounter against Hong Kong was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Unlike Malaysia, Bangladesh will be a tough nut to crack on Sunday, the glimpses of which India had seen earlier in the year when they toured the neighbouring country. India won the T20I series 2-1 while the ODI series ended in a draw. It was on the same tour, that India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was punished for her outburst in the final ODI. Harmanpreet was handed a two-match ban by the ICC. She missed the Malaysia game and will not play against Bangladesh too.

If India manage to beat Bangladesh in the semifinals, Harmanpreet will return in the final with either Pakistan or Sri Lanka as the opposition. The good news is that there are no chances of rain on Sunday. However, the weather is expected to remain cloudy and humid, according to Accuweather.

Our Women’s cricket team progresses to the Semi-Finals after a rain affected game. We progress as the higher ranked team after putting on a mammoth total of 173 in 15 overs. #Cheer4india | #IndiaAtAG22 | #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fnOkV4I48l — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 21, 2023

Against Malaysia, the Indian batters made most of the opportunity as Shafali Verma and Mandhana got much-needed batting practice. Verma also became the first Indian to score an Asian Games fifty.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-To-Head

India have played Bangladesh in 16 T20Is to date with the former winning 13 and losing just three. The last time they met was India’s tour of Bangladesh earlier this year in July.

When and where to watch India women vs Bangladesh women cricket semifinal at Asian Games 2023?

India will be playing Bangladesh on September 24 at 6:30 AM IST at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Which TV channels will be broadcasting India women vs Bangladesh women cricket match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2023. The India vs Bangladesh semifinal cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 (English), Sony Sports 2 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil).

How to get live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women cricket semifinal at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women cricket match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India Women’s Cricket Squad at Asian Games 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

