India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Streaming For ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The India A vs Pakistan A match will start at 2 PM. (Credits: Instagram)

India A and Pakistan A will battle each other in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup on July 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Both teams will be gunning for the top spot in the points table and whoever wins this match will be sitting on the first position in the group.

India has dominated both their games and has had a flawless start to their campaign. The most impressive aspect of the team is its all-around capabilities. Only 3 Indian wickets have fallen in the two matches they played in this tournament. This speaks volumes about the classy performance of the top order. Other than that, India’s bowling unit has been superb and has restricted opponents to low scores.

Pakistan has had quite a similar run as well winning both their matches convincingly. They are living up to their reputation of being a great bowling attack. Qasim Akram rose to the occasion and took a 6-fer in the last game. With both teams undefeated and having flawless records till now in the tournament, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle of the neighbours.

When will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup between India A and Pakistan A will take place on July 19, Wednesday.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup between India A and Pakistan A will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup start?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India A and Pakistan A will start at 2:00 PM IST on July 19, Wednesday.

How to live stream the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup?

Fans can live stream India A vs Pakistan A on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup on TV?

India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

What are the Probable 11 of India A vs Pakistan A for their ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match ?

India A (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A (Probable XI): Saim Ayub Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris(w & c), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem















