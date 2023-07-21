Home

India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming: How to Watch Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the India A vs Bangladesh A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The match will take place in Colombo. (Credits: Instagram)

The semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup begin today, July 21, with Pakistan A matching up with Sri Lanka A and India A facing Bangladesh A. Bangladesh A are high on confidence after two back-to-back victories. The side beat Afghanistan by 21 runs in their last game. Their star batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century. Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan and Zakir Hasan also contributed to Bangladesh’s victory.

India A, on the other hand, are firing from both cylinders with their batting and bowling units in top form. While facing their arch nemesis Pakistan, India made the fixture look like a cakewalk. They reached the target at the loss of just two wickets.

India and Bangladesh both are well balanced teams with great batting orders. Bangladesh A will have to bowl their heart out if they want to stand any chance against the tough Indian batting order.

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup between India A and Bangladesh A will take place on July 21, Friday.

Where will the India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup between India A and Bangladesh A will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup start?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India A and Bangladesh A will start at 2:00 PM IST on July 21, Friday.

How to live stream the India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup?

Fans can live stream the India A vs Bangladesh A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup game on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup on TV?

The India A vs Bangladesh A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the Probable 11 of India A vs Bangladesh A for their ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

India A (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Bangladesh A (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Akbar Ali(w), Nayeem Hasan















