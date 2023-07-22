Home

IND A vs PAK A Live Cricket Streaming: How To Watch Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final 2023 match to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

India A will clash with Pakistan A on July 23. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The highly anticipated clash between India A and Pakistan A will take place in ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup final 2023. After locking horns in a Group B fixture, both teams will once again meet in the tournament’s summit clash. In a thrilling semifinal, India A beat Bangladesh A, securing a victory by a significant margin of 51 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan A emerged victorious against the hosts, Sri Lanka A, as they sealed the match by 60 runs. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and streaming details of India A vs Pakistan A.

When will the IND A vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match be played?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match between IND A and PAK A will be played on July 23, Sunday.

Where will the IND A vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match be played?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match between IND A and PAK A will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

What time will the IND A vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match start?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match between IND A and PAK A will start at 2:00 PM IST.

How to live stream the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match on the FanCode app and Hotstar.

How to watch IND A vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match on TV?

IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

What are the Probable 11s of IND A vs PAK A for their Finals in Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final?

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub(c), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem















