Check out the live streaming details for the IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match to be played at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

IND A vs UAE A Live Cricket Streaming For Emerging Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch IND A vs UAE A Coverage on TV And Online
The game will start at 10 AM.

India A will open their Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a match against the UAE A. India won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2013. The Yash Dhull-led unit will be aiming to win the clash and get some wins under their belt. The odds are in favour of India A. The side have won their last three matches and come on the back of some stupendous performances.

As for the UAE, the team could hide a few surprises for the Indian unit. All in all, it promises to be an exciting clash.

Here is everything you need to know about the India A vs UAE A clash.

When will the India A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match be played?

The Emerging Asia Cup match between IND A and UAE A will be played on July 14, Friday.

Where will the IND A vs UAE A, Emerging Asia Cup match be played?

The Emerging Asia match between IND A and UAE A will be played at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

What time will the IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match start?

The Emerging Asia Cup match between India A and UAE A will start at 10 AM.

How to live stream the IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match on the Fancode app.

How to watch the IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup on TV?

IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

What are the full squads of India A vs UAE A?

India A Full Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

UAE A Full Squad: Ali Naseer (c), Adithya Shetty, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Matiullah, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma.










