India Vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming For 1st T20I: How To Watch IND Vs IRE Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the IND vs IRE 1st T20I match to be played at the Village Stadium, Malahide, Ireland.

India will led by Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: After the conclusion of the five-match T20 series, the Indian team under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah will be involved in a series of three T20Is against Ireland. This series will start on August 18.

Notably, the selected squad for this series will see plenty of young players who have been consistent performers in the IPL. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the roster includes Ruturaj Gaikwad (acting as vice-captain), along with Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Prasidh Krishna. Much like Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna is also making a comeback after an absence of 11 months.

Ireland have been in good form in this format and they come into this series after having won four out of their five T20I matches. India, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back from the disappointing series defeat against West Indies.

When will the IND vs IRE, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match between IND vs IRE will be played on August 18, Friday, 7 pm IST.

Where will the IND vs IRE, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match between IND vs IRE will be played at Malahide’s Village Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

What time will the IND vs IRE, 1st T20I match start?

The 1st T20I match between IND vs IRE will start at 7 PM IST.

How to live stream the IND vs IRE 1st T20I match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the IND vs IRE 1st T20I match on Jio Cinema.

How to watch IND vs IRE, 1st T20I match on TV?

IND vs IRE 1st T20I match will be shown on Sports 18 channel.

What are the Probable 11s of IND vs IRE for their Finals in 1st T20I?

Ireland Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar















