IND vs PAK Live Football Streaming For SAFF 2023: How to Watch India vs Pakistan

Find all the live streaming details for the highly anticipated SAFF 2023 match between India and Pakistan. The match will take place today, June 21.

India aim to defend their title as they host the SAFF Championship.

Fresh after the resounding success at the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, India will begin its quest for a second title in less than a month when it takes on Pakistan in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship opener on Wednesday, June 21. India, the defending champion and eight-time winner of the SAFF Championship, will be returning to Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium after more than five-and-a-half years. The last match was in October 2017 against Macau, a 4-1 win which sealed India’s spot in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The stage is set for a cracker of a contest tonight in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Match?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, June 21.

At What Time Does The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Match Start?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where Is The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match Being Played?

The SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, India.

Where Can You Watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match On TV In India?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match will be shown on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where Can You Watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match Online In India?

One can watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match online on the FanCode app.

Squads:

India– Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita

Pakistan– Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Abdul Samad















