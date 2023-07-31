Home

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies: How to Watch India vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies match to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

West Indies dominated India in every aspect of the game in the 2nd ODI and surprised the world. (File photo)

India and West Indies will collide in the 3rd and final ODI of the series at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The great performance that West Indies showed in the 2ndODI where they completely outclassed India and beat them has changed the equations of this series.

West Indies dominated India in every aspect of the game in the 2nd ODI and surprised the world. Their bowling unit was impressive as they bundled out the visitors for just 181. Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie both were magnificent as they took 3 scalps each.

On the other side, everything went downhill for India who were again experimenting with their side resting their two best players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Hardik Pandya-led side had a disappointing performance as no batsman other than the openers stepped up to the occasion. Their bowling also was concerning with only Shardul Thakur looking effective in the middle.

With both star players set to return for India, a better performance can be expected and India would start the game as favorites to clinch the series.

When will the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, India tour of the West Indies be played?

The 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies between India and West Indies will occur on August 1, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, India tour of the West Indies be played?

The 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, India tour of the West Indies start?

The 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies match between India and West Indies will start at 7 PM IST on August 1, Tuesday.

How to live stream the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies?

Fans can live stream India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies on Jio Cinema app or website.

How to watch India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies on TV?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies will be televised live on Doordarshan Network.

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales















