MINY vs SFU Live Streaming For Major League Cricket 2023: How To Watch Match Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the MINY vs SFU Major League Cricket 2023 match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The MINY vs SFU fixture promises to be an exciting clash. (Credits: Twitter)

Match 2 of the 2023 Major League Cricket will see the MI New York lock horns with the San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Leading the New York team is Kieron Pollard, one of the most experienced T20 professionals. Pollard has already captained the Trinbago Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and MI Emirates. On the opposing side, the Unicorns boast a formidable bowling line-up that has the likes of Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi, and Liam Plunkett. Shadab Khan is the all-rounder in the team and this gives the team proper balance.

As far as the batting is concerned, the Unicorns will rely on skipper Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, and Finn Allen to do the heavy loading and set up the perfect platform.

Here is everything you need to know about the MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns game of the Major Cricket League.

When will the MINY vs SFU, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between MINY and SFU will be played on July 14, Friday (July 15, Saturday in India).

Where will the MINY vs SFU, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between MINY and SFU will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Texas.

What time will the MINY vs SFU, Major League Cricket match start?

The Major League Cricket match between MINY and SFU will start at 7:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST) on July 14, Thursday (July 15 in India).

How to live stream the MINY vs SFU Major League Cricket match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the MINY vs SFU Major League Cricket match on the JioCinema app.

How to watch MINY vs SFU, Major League Cricket match on TV?

The MINY vs SFU Major League Cricket match will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the Probable 11s of MINY vs SFU for their Finals in Major League Cricket?

MI New York Probable XI: Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim David, David Wiese, Shayan Jahangir, Jason Behrendorff, Jessy Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige

San Francisco Unicorns Probable XI: Finn Allen, Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi















