How To Watch Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup Match Online Free?

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup Match 1: Live streaming details and how to watch the match free.

Pakistan will be up against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener. Pakistan come into the series on the back of a 3-0 win over Afghanistan in the ODI series. Nepal, on the other hand, featured in the ODI World Cup qualifiers where they had a disappointing outing and failed to qualify for the mega event. Nepal has played some good cricket in recent times and will be looking to impress against two of the best teams in the world. After playing Pakistan on August 30, Nepal will be up against India on September 4.

When will the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match be played?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played on August 30, 2023.

Where will the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

How is the pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium?

The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium will favour the batters. The surface will be flat and tailor-made for high-scoring games.

How is the Weather in Multan on August 30?

The weather in Multan will be clear, with the temperature ranging between 36 and 27 degrees.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match on TV?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup in the Indian sub-continent.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match online for free?

Disney Hotstar will stream the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match for free.

What is Pakistan’s playing 11 for the Asia Cup match against Nepal?

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

What is Nepal’s predicted playing 11 for the Asia Cup match against Pakistan?

Aarif Sheikh, B Sharki, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), K Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud (wk), Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, K Mahato















