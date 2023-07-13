Home

Sports

TSK vs LAKR Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 2023: How to Watch TSK vs LAKR Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the TSK vs LAKR Major League Cricket 2023 match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

The TSK vs LAKR game will take place on July 13 (July 14 in India).

The inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket will have its season opener on Friday, July 13 (July 14 in India). The Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be involved in the opening match of the season. The season opener will be played in Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Fans in the US will certainly turn up to watch some of the biggest cricket stars playing in the country for the very first time. Both teams are built strongly around some of their star players. South Africa’s former captain Faf du Plessis will be leading the Texas Super Kings, who have a very strong batting line-up and some great all-rounders in their squad.

Sunil Narine-led Los Angeles Knight Riders, on the other hand, have a great bowling attack with the captain leading from the front, followed by pacers like Lockie Ferguson.

When will the TSK vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between TSK and LAKR will be played on July 13, Thursday (July 14, Friday in India).

Where will the TSK vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between TSK and LAKR will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Texas.

What time will the TSK vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match start?

The Major League Cricket match between TSK and LAKR will start at 7:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST) on July 13, Thursday (July 14 in India).

How to live stream the TSK vs LAKR Major League Cricket match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the TSK vs LAKR Major League Cricket match on the JioCinema app.

How to watch TSK vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match on TV?

TSK vs LAKR Major League Cricket match will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the Probable 11s of TSK vs LAKR for their Finals in Major League Cricket?

Texas Super Kings Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Rusty Theron, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson

Los Angeles Knight Riders Probable XI: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan















