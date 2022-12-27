Star Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy regained his career-best quantity eight place within the newest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old from Kerala, who has been in good type this yr, achieved the quantity eight rating in 2018 for the primary time earlier than slipping to 34 in 2019.

Nonetheless, some memorable performances within the season, together with the Thomas Cup win, seven quarterfinals, two semifinals and a runner-up end on the Swiss Open, noticed him rise like a phoenix in 2022.

He couldn’t win a person title however performed a pivotal function within the Indian crew’s historic Thomas Cup win in Bangkok.

His consistency earned him a spot within the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals and a nomination for the BWF Participant of the yr award.

Amongst others, Lakshya Sen remained static at world quantity seven, whereas Kidambi Srikanth misplaced a spot to be on the twelfth place.

Out of motion since her Commonwealth Video games triumph, double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu slipped a spot to world quantity seven in ladies’s singles, whereas Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been regular at quantity 5.

The fast-rising pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila gained three locations to be world quantity 21, whereas ladies’s doubles mixture of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, which had received a bronze in Birmingham CWG, climbed a spot to world quantity 17.

In blended doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto additionally moved two locations to attain the 18th spot.