IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Huge Blow For Australia After Matthew Renshaw Injures Knee During Warm-Up; Sent For Scans

Matthew Renshaw is the latest Australian after Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc to be hit with injuries.

Nagpur: Australia were dealt with a heavy blow on Friday morning after middle-order batter Matthew Renshaw injured his knee during the warm-up just before the start of second day’s play against India in the first Test.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Renshaw has been sent for scans on his knee, thereby putting his participation in the match and the series under cloud. However, there has been no official intimation from Cricket Australia.

Earlier on Day 1, Renshaw was trapped LBW for first-ball duck off Ravindra Jadeja. Renshaw became the latest entry to Australian injury list after Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who were unavailable for the first Test due to respective injuries.











