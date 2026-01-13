“We’re adding a third driver to our cars for the Rolex 24 at Daytona—a first for us,” said Bryan Herta, owner of Bryan Herta Autosport. “This additional spot recognizes Hyundai drivers who normally compete outside of IMSA and have delivered outstanding results. For the rest of the season, eight returning drivers across our four entries, gives us the right combination to defend Hyundai’s Manufacturer, Team, and Driver Championships. We expect 2026 will have strong competition from familiar teams and manufacturers, as well as some new ones. We’re excited to get started at Daytona with new drivers Andre Castro, Josh Buchan, and Jon Miller.” The Lineup Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) Entries:
For the third-straight season, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will donate $100 for every lap led by a Hyundai vehicle to a specific local hospital at every race in the 2026 season. Hyundai has raised nearly $80,000 through this on-track performance initiative in 2024 and 2025 combined. These Hyundai Hope on Wheels funds support pediatric cancer research and Hyundai’s commitment to helping find a cure. In 2026, the No. 33 will sport a dedicated Hyundai Hope on Wheels livery. In addition, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has committed to donating an additional $5,000 when the No. 33 lands on the podium and $10,000 if the No. 33 wins. Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company’s Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com. Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
- No. 18 Elantra N TCR: Lance Bergstein and Harry Gottsacker (full season); joined by Jon Miller for Daytona
- No. 33 Elantra N TCR: Mason Filippi and Bryson Morris (full season); joined by Josh Buchan for Daytona
- No. 76 Elantra N TCR: Preston Brown and Denis Dupont (full season)
- No. 98 Elantra N TCR: Mark Wilkins and Maddie Aust (full season); joined by Andre Castro for Daytona
- No. 15 Elantra N TCR: Daniel Hanley and Doug Oakley (full season); joined by Eric Rockwell for Daytona
