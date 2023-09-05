September 5, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

I am Not at All Interested In Politics, Virender Sehwag Replies To Twitter X User Comment Following His Remarks On Renaming India To Bharat

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘I am Not at All Interested In Politics’, Virender Sehwag Replies To Twitter ‘X’ User’s Comment Following His Remarks On Renaming India To Bharat

Virender Sehwag wants BCCI to write ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’ on Indian Cricket Teams’ jersey.

India cricket team, Virender Sehwag, BCCI, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Jay Shah, india cricket news, india cricket jersey, bharat cricket team, india cricket updates, sports news, latest sports news
Virender Sehwag (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: When the whole of social media is debating over renaming India’s name to Bharat, former India cricketer and legendary batter, Virender Sehwag has decided to bat for the name change as the name ‘India’ was given by the Britishers and it’s high time that the original name ‘Bharat’ should be officially put back to use and have urged the BCCI and Jay Shah to have ‘Bharat’ name printed on the national teams’ jersey. A Twitter ‘X’ user in reply to his post said, ‘I always thought you should’ve been MP Before Gautam Gambhir’. To this, Sehwag had a straight reply that he is not at all interested in politics.

For Sehwag, entertainers and cricketers who enter politics, do it mostly for their own benefit and only few are exceptions to it.

”I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections. My view is that most entertainers or sportsman should not enter politics as most are their for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for people, few are exceptions but generally most only do PR. I love being involved with cricket and commentating and being a part time MP whenever convenient is not something i ever aspire for”, Sehwag wrote on Twitter X.

”I have always believed a name should be one which instils pride in us. We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially”, Sehwag said.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Bangladesh Suffer Major Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Ahead Of Super Four Stage

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Indian Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Makes BIG Statement Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Super Four Clash

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

LIVE SCORE | Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Gulbadin Naib’s Strikes Thrice To Put AFG On Top

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Campus Activewear Launches Innovative ‘Air Turbo’ Technology; First in India

42 mins ago
4 min read

Max Protein’s Game-Changing New Launch: Whey, Plant Protein, and Roti Mix Driving Towards Market Dominance

42 mins ago
2 min read

Best Agrolife Revolutionizes Agriculture with “Tricolor” Fungicide Launch in Telangana

42 mins ago
3 min read

Enhancing Lives Through Holistic Care and Therapeutic Sessions at Epoch Elder Care’s Vincent House

42 mins ago