I am Not at All Interested In Politics, Virender Sehwag Replies To Twitter X User Comment Following His Remarks On Renaming India To Bharat

‘I am Not at All Interested In Politics’, Virender Sehwag Replies To Twitter ‘X’ User’s Comment Following His Remarks On Renaming India To Bharat

Virender Sehwag wants BCCI to write ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’ on Indian Cricket Teams’ jersey.

New Delhi: When the whole of social media is debating over renaming India’s name to Bharat, former India cricketer and legendary batter, Virender Sehwag has decided to bat for the name change as the name ‘India’ was given by the Britishers and it’s high time that the original name ‘Bharat’ should be officially put back to use and have urged the BCCI and Jay Shah to have ‘Bharat’ name printed on the national teams’ jersey. A Twitter ‘X’ user in reply to his post said, ‘I always thought you should’ve been MP Before Gautam Gambhir’. To this, Sehwag had a straight reply that he is not at all interested in politics.

For Sehwag, entertainers and cricketers who enter politics, do it mostly for their own benefit and only few are exceptions to it.

”I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections. My view is that most entertainers or sportsman should not enter politics as most are their for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for people, few are exceptions but generally most only do PR. I love being involved with cricket and commentating and being a part time MP whenever convenient is not something i ever aspire for”, Sehwag wrote on Twitter X.

”I have always believed a name should be one which instils pride in us. We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially”, Sehwag said.

