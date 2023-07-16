Home

‘I Am Surprised To See His Name In Team’, Aakash Chopra On Selection Of Arshdeep Singh In Asian Games 2023 Squad

The Board Of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games in China on July 14, Friday.

Arshdeep Singh played for Kent cricket in the county championship in England. (Pic: Kent Cricket)

New Delhi: The Board Of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games in China on July 14, Friday, where Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the captain of the quadrennial event but former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was not happy with the selection of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. The pacer is one of the four seamers picked in the 15-member Indian squad for the continental event.

In the two ODI innings that Arshdeep played for India, he failed to pick up a wicket and allowed an average of 6.75 runs per over. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings seamer has claimed 41 wickets in 26 T20Is and now he is only been considering in India’s plan for the shortest format.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the pacers picked in the Asian Games squad. Regarding Arshdeep, he said that “I am surprised Arshdeep Singh’s name is in this team. I am surprised because they are not considering him for ODIs at all. You didn’t consider him for the T20Is as well in the West Indies,” Aakash Chopra said.

The former Indian opener was shocked to see that BCCI is not considering the left-arm pacer for the World Cup 2023 plans. Chopra said that “Now you are not considering him for the Asia Cup and are already keeping him out of the World Cup list. What has happened? When I see Arshdeep Singh, it seems like there is a huge upside, he is a player for the long haul and can play all three formats, at least both white-ball formats, but they have not kept him currently,” the former Indian opener said.

The Indian men’s squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.















