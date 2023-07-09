I Apologise For The Mistaken Identity, Says Alastair Cook On Spreading Fake Rumours About Alex Careys Haircut

Home

Sports

‘I Apologise For The Mistaken Identity,’ Says Alastair Cook On Spreading Fake Rumours About Alex Carey’s Haircut

Alex Carey has been in the spotlight since the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, which Australia won by 43 runs.

Alex Carey was cleaned bowled by Chris Woakes for 5 runs in 14 balls during the second innings of the third test. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey once again found himself in an unwanted situation after rumours of him getting a haircut in Leeds and not paying for it went viral on social media. Former England captain Alastair Cook, relayed the story while commentating, and was followed by an investigation by the English daily, who confirmed the same from the barber in question, Adam Mahmood.

Carey has been in the spotlight since the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Test in the ongoing Ashes, which Australia won by 43 runs. He was booed at Lord’s by the crowd and also during the third test at Leeds. The English crowd constantly booed the whole Australian team for their action at Lord’s.

“(The barber) said, he hasn’t paid,” Cook said while speaking on BBC Test Match Special on the opening day of the third Ashes Test. “It was one of those cash-only ones, and he promised he would have a transfer later in the day, and this was just before he shut. This is a true story, I’m not making it up,” he added sharing more details on the subject.

However, the claims were strongly opposed by Carey’s teammate Steve Smith. “I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun,” wrote Smith on the new Threads app.

In the most recent twist, Cook expressed his guilt for spreading fake rumours about the Australian wicketkeeper. This apology came when the former English skipper was participating in the BBC Test Match Special. “There’s also been a bit of fuss around on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut which might have been discussed on radio the other day,” he said.

“A case of mistaken identity, so I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey.” Coming back to the match, England will need a further 224 runs on the final two days with still 10 wickets in their hands to win the third Test .

Brief Score: Australia 263 & 224 (Travis Head 77, Khawaja 43; Broad 3-35) vs England 237 & 27/0 (Ben Duckett 18*, Zack Crawly 9*).















