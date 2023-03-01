Home

Sports

WPL 2023: I Definitely Want To Do All The Associate Nations Proud, Says Delhi Capitals’ Tara Norris

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

I Definitely Want To Do All The Associate Nations Proud, Says Delhi Capitals’ Tara Norris

Mumbai: USA’s left-arm fast bowler Tara Norris, who has taken four wickets in five T20Is, is the only player from an associate nation in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Her services were acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 10 lakh in the WPL Auction on February 13.

“I definitely want to do all the associate nations proud. I have a voice for those players. A lot of girls struggle with funding and facilities. I want to raise awareness for the associates and hopefully next year, more players will be involved,” Tara was quoted as saying by the franchise.

Asked if she followed the auction proceedings, she said, “I wasn’t watching (auction) till I finished training. I got a message from Alex Hartley congratulating me for getting picked. I was really surprised and honoured to be picked not only as a USA cricketer but as a representative of the Associate Nations as well.”

Tara was the Southern Vipers’ second-highest wicket-taker in claiming the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in the competition’s inaugural season in 2020, taking 12 scalps at an average of 17.91. She had previously played for both the Vipers and the Loughborough Lightning in the now-defunct Kia Super League, as well as for Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Norris also expressed that she’ll look to learn as much as she can from the Delhi team in the WPL, which boasts of world-class players like Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

“There are quite a few world-class players and luckily I’ll get to train with some of them and hopefully play against a few of them. I am looking to learn and embrace as much as I can. Also, I have never been to India before. I will have to learn about the conditions and the climate here.”

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.











