I-League: Francesc Bonet takes cost of defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC

Francesc Bonet has been appointed as the brand new coach of Gokulam Kerala. The 29-year-old from Spain has changed Richard Towa after the defending champion performed 9 matches this I-League season.
Bonet, who educated Rajasthan United final season, was earlier the coach of the Barca Academy in Barcelona.
After leaving Rajasthan, he labored as an assistant coach within the Guatemalan membership Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa.
He’s anticipated to affix Gokulam inside a few days.
“I am so happy to be in Gokulam, and I hope we can continue making history together,” Bonet stated. “I am sure the fans will enjoy the team, my teams dominate the games with the ball and create a lot of chances, and here, we have players for that.”
Gokulam’s president V.C. Praveen hoped Bonet would deliver his model of attacking soccer to the membership. “We have been impressed by his playing style during his stint in Rajasthan United, and we hope he could replicate a fluid game here also,” he stated.
