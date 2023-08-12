August 12, 2023

I Regretted A Lot, When Shoaib Akhtar Apologised To MS Dhoni In 2006

”I shouldn’t have done it. I regretted it a lot”- Shoaib Akhtar.

ms dhoni, shoaib akhtar, shoaib akhtar on ms dhoni, ms dhoni vs shoaib akhtar, india vs pakistan, Cricket News
‘I Regretted A Lot’, When Shoaib Akhtar Apologised To MS Dhoni In 2006 | WATCH Video. (Image: AFP)

New Delhi: Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was not only one of the best fast bowlers of his time but also the most ferocious one. He has tormented the best of batters with his sheer pace and bowling at a regular speed over 150 kmph wasn’t a big thing for the ex Pakistan international.

In a 2006 Test match between India and Pakistan in Faisalabad, a frustrated Shoaib deliberately bowled a beamer to MS Dhoni. A no-ball was called and umpire Simon Taufel gave him a warning for the over.  Soon after the incident, Akhtar came up to Dhoni and apologised for his behaviour. He revealed the incident to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra in 2020 on his YouTube channel.

”I think I had bowled an 8-9 over spell in Faisalabad. It was a quick spell and Dhoni scored a hundred. I purposely bowled a beamer to Dhoni and apologised to him”.

”It was the first time in my life I had bowled a beamer purposely. I shouldn’t have bowled a beamer purposely. I shouldn’t have done it. I regretted it a lot. He was playing so well and the wickets were slow. However fast I was bowling, he kept on hitting. I think I got frustrated”, he said.

Here is the video of the incident-

Dhoni went onto score a century in that match along with Rahul Dravid. The match ended in a draw. During that series, the first two Test matches ended in a draw, before Pakistan clinched the series 1-0 in the third and final Test.










