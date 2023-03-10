Home

Sports

‘I Take The Blame’, Smriti Mandhana Opens Up After Fourth Consecutive Loss in WPL 2023 Against UP Warriorz

RCB has been consistently failing to churn out runs and their bowling woes at the same time have brought them down to the bottom of the table.

‘I Take The Blame’, Smriti Mandhana Opens Up After Fourth Consecutive Loss in WPL 2023 Against UP Warriorz. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Things have gone from bad to worse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League as the Smriti Mandhana-led side has now slumped to their fourth consecutive loss, this time a 10-wicket humiliation on the hands of UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

RCB has been consistently failing to churn out runs and their bowling woes at the same time have brought them down to the bottom of the table.

At the post-match presentation, Mandhana reflected on the poor run and has taken the blame on herself.

”In the last four games it’s been happening. We start well and then lose a cluster of wickets. I take the blame as well. Need to get runs on the board for the bowlers to defend. Overs 7-15 we spoke about getting 7-8 per over. Didn’t work out today. We’re trying to get a balanced team. Let’s see how it goes”, she told.

”I’ve tried to speak to all the players about it. We’ll have to keep doing it. Last one week has been really tough on the team. Lots to reflect, lots to work on. Should admit last week has been really tough. Lot of people have reached out to me. As international cricketers we have faced these situations. I have my family around me”, the 26 year-old further added.

Excellent outings from spinners Sophie Ecclestone (4/13) and Deepti Sharma (3/26) helped UP Warriorz bowl out RCB for 138 despite a fighting half-century (52 off 39) by Ellyse Perry in a WPL 2023 match. After Perry, Sophie Devine (36 off 24) was next top-scorer for RCB as other batters struggled to get going against a disciplined UP bowling attack. In reply, Healy (96 not out) smashed RCB bowlers all-round the park to score a quickfire fifty and she got perfect support from her opening partner Devika Vaidya Devika Vaidya (36 not out off 31).











