July 20, 2023

I Tend To Disagree, Steve Waugh Questions Australias Playing XI For Not Picking A Spinner In Manchester

58 mins ago admin


Todd Murphy grabbed one wicket during the Headingley Test, although he didn’t play a big part because the ground didn’t have much spin.

Todd Murphy has picked up only one wicket in Ashes 2023 series against England. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian captain Steve Waugh wasn’t convinced by the decision of not playing a spinner for the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford. Waugh stated that the Old Trafford pitch works for spin and the Australian bowling unit lacks variety.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy was left out by the Australian side for the fourth test so that all-rounder Cameron Green could come into the squad as that strengthens their lower middle-order batting. Murphy picked up a solitary wicket during the Headingley Test as he did not get much assistance.

Speaking to SEN Radio on Thursday, Waugh felt England going after the Australian bowlers aggressively is the very reason why they went for a pace attack in the fourth Test needed variety in their attack. “I tend to disagree with it. I think it’s a mistake, particularly in Manchester where the ball does turn. I know they’re probably looking at the forecast and saying there’s a bit of rain around, but you do need variation in the attack. Particularly with the way England plays. They go at the bowlers really hard and we’ve got four right-arm quick bowlers so there’s a bit of sameness about our attack,” says Waugh.

“I think it’s one of those wickets where I think because the wicket’s been undercover for a few days, it didn’t have that really rock hardness and the catchiness of the grass (helped) spinning, So I think once that wears off, I think the middle of the wicket is going to actually not spin so much,” he added.

Labuschagne notched up a much-needed half-century to break a slew of lean scores, his 16th fifty in the format, before being dismissed lbw by Moeen Ali. Woakes returned to trap Cameron Green lbw and have Mitchell Marsh caught behind by a one-handed diving catch from Jonny Bairstow in the same over.

Alex Carey almost made it unbeaten till the stumps but was caught behind by Bairstow off Woakes while trying to withdraw his bat late. Mitchell Starc was 23 not out as stumps approached, with captain Pat Cummins unbeaten on one.

Brief Scores: Australia: 299/8 (Mitchell Marsh 51, Marnus Labuschagne 51, Chris Woakes 4/52).










Source link

