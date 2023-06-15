I ve Been Lucky To Spend A Lot Of Time With MS Dhoni- Devon Conway Narrates CSK

Home

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings won the 16th edition of the recently concluded Indian Premier League beating Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This was the first Final of the cash-rich league’s history that was played on Reserve Day.

With this win, CSK becomes the second team after Mumbai Indians to clinch the title five times. Earlier, Mumbai Indians were the only team to win the tournament for five times.

CSK opener Devon Conway opened up on how his team celebrated the victory. Conway also recalled how Moeen Ali and family along with Dwaine Pretorius missed the flight. The New Zealand batter also revealed MS Dhoni’s aura in the team.

“It was crazy. A number of the players missed their flights. Moeen Ali and family postponed their travel by a day. Eric Simons [bowling consultant] cancelled his flight. Dwaine Pretorius also missed his flight; only his family somehow managed to get there in time. We all sat around in the team room and celebrated till about 9am in the morning, soaking in the highs and lows. MS Dhoni was right in the middle of it all. We all had a great time before some went straight to breakfast and others went to bed,” Conway told ESPNcricinfo.

“I’ve been lucky to spend quite a lot of time with him (Dhoni). The respect is immense. Every time he walks into a room, there’s an aura around him. You want to talk to him, understand what he has to say because of his status in cricket and what he has achieved,” he added.















