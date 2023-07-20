July 20, 2023

I Was His Captain That Gave Him His First Test Cap, Says Michael Vaughan On Stuart Broad

The 37-year-old pacer is leading in the wicket-takers chart in the Ashes 2023 series with 18 dismissals to his name.

Stuart Broad walks back to English dressing room at the end of Day 1 of fourth Ashes Test. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former English captain Michael Vaughan praised veteran pacer Stuart Broad after he reached 600 Test wickets in international cricket during the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Old Trafford. Vaughan also recalled Broad’s debut Test when he gave the then youngster his maiden cap as he was the England captain that time against Sri Lanka in 2007.

The 37-year-old pacer is leading the wicket-takers chart in the Ashes 2023 with 18 dismissals to his name. Before the stumps on Day 2 of the Manchester Test, Broad picked up two wickets in 14 overs he bowled, with his 600th dismissal being Australian batter Travis Head. The right-arm pacer has picked 20 fifers and three 10-wicket hauls in 165 Tests.

“What an effort from Broad, I was his captain that gave him his first Test cap in Sri Lanka and now 16 years later he’s got to 600,” Vaughan was quoted as saying to the BBC.

With this feat, Broad has joined the great list of bowlers with 600-plus Test wickets, including Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (688) and Anil Kumble (619). In terms of active players James Anderson and Broad are currently leading the wicket-takers in the longer format of the game.

While speaking to Sky Sports, former England player Michael Atherton also hailed the 36-year-old-pacer for his fantastic achievement. Atherton stated that the pacer is still working hard despite being such an experienced campaigner in the English test side.

“Even with all the wickets he has taken, he was working on a new delivery ahead of the season, the out-swinger. He is always trying to get better. That is why he is so high on that wicket-takers list. A constant search for improvement,” Atherton said. Meanwhile, Australia is currently leading the five matches series 2-1, although the last game was won by the home side at Headingley.










