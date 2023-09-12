Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘I Was Initially Nervous’, Says KL Rahul After Match-Winning Century On Comeback

Before the Pakistan game, KL Rahul last played for India against Australia in March 2023. He got injured during IPL 2023.



KL Rahul plays a shot against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. (Image: BCCI)

Colombo: Coming to bat in an international match after more than six months, KL Rahul admitted that he was nervous and initially took his time before calling for shots during his unbeaten 111 against Pakistan in a crucial Super 4 match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Riding on Rahul’s sixth ODI hundred and Virat Kohli’s 122 not out, India posted a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs.

The 31-year-old, who had suffered a debilitating thigh injury during IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, underwent surgery in the United Kingdom, and played a vital role in India’s 228-run win against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“Obviously, this is my first international match after a long time. I played a couple of practice games, but we all know the intensity is not the same. So when I walked in, I had that initial nervousness,” Rahul said after his maiden hundred against Pakistan.

“It took me 10-15 balls to just calm myself down and get my feet moving, get my mind thinking of the right things. Then, when I hit one or two boundaries, all those things, the fogginess in your clarity, went away, and it became like before,” he added.

Interestingly, Rahul was told about his selection in the playing Xi just five minutes before the coin toss. Rain interruptions made things further difficult as Rahul and Virat Kohli (122 not out) had to restart the India innings, which was suspended on Sunday because of rain, at 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

“I was looking at the ball, looking at the situation, and you see what you have to do. But just when I got my rhythm, it started raining…and I had to wait for a whole day,” Rahul said. “Today we came back and had to wait for the innings to start.

“So I had to restart the innings again. So, again, the first 10-15 balls were sort of nervy, and after that, once you start to hit a few balls in the middle, you forget about those things, and then you start thinking about where you can score runs and what I have to do.”

After his surgery, Rahul was under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to get fit for Asia Cup 2023 but missed the first two group matches due to a niggle. On Monday, Rahul also forged a 233-run stand with Kohli for the unconquered third wicket.

Talking about his partnership with Kohli, Rahul said: “He has hit 13,000 runs. I can’t say anything about that man; he is just phenomenal. Words are short to describe what a great cricketer he is, and I’ve always felt comfortable playing with him in the middle.

“Initially, he gave me some time; I had said that I need some time to get those quick singles because I need to feel comfortable and confident in my body, and he understood that. After that, it was just a flow.” India need a win against Sri Lanka on Tuesday to qualify for the final.















