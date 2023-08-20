I Was Trying To Do What I Have Done In IPL, Rinku Singh After Guiding India To Victory In 2nd T20I Against Ireland

Home

IND vs IRE: ‘I Was Trying To Do What’ve Done In IPL’, Rinku Singh After Guiding India To Victory In 2nd T20I Against Ireland

IND vs IRE: ‘I Was Trying To Do What’ve Done In IPL’, Rinku Singh After Guiding India To Victory In 2nd T20I Against Ireland. (Image: Twitter)

Dublin, Ireland: Rinku Singh made sure that he makes a mark on his debut India innings and he did just that on Sunday, where the Men in Blue clinched the 3-match series with a 33-run victory over Ireland in Dublin.

When the chips were down for the Indian side, Rinku Singh under pressure showcased his finishing skills as his 21-ball 38 propelled the Indian side to 185 runs in 20 overs of play.

Later on the Indian bowlers did their part and restricted the Ireland side to 152/8 to win the series with a game in hand. Rinku’s cameo led him to a MOTM recognition in his very first India innings.

At the post-match presentation, Rinku said that he applied the same formula he used during the IPL, that is to stay calm and be confident.

”I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game”, Rinku said after the match.

The southpaw after coming down to bat, took his time and then played a crucial knock with partner Shivam Dube to get India to a good score.

Ireland felt the heat while chasing and they were restricted under 160 despite a 51-ball-72 by Andrew Balbirnie. Their progress was made all the more difficult by the ever-climbing asking rate that often hovered around 12 and above.

But on a true pitch, Indian bowlers had to back their batsmen and they produced a superb collective spell under captain Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi, who grabbed six wickets between them.

India had won the rain-marred first T20I by two runs under the DLS method. The 3rd T20I will now take place on Wednesday, 23rd August.
















