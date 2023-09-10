September 10, 2023

I Will Definitely Kill You Shoaib Akhtar Recalls On Field Altercation With Brendon McCullum

Akhtar wasn't liking McCullum dancing down the track to a bowler of his pace. The former right-arm quick pacer passed a rather cheeky remark.

'I Will Definitely Kill You' Shoaib Akhtar Recalls On Field Altercation With Brendon McCullum
Shoaib Akhtar and Brendon McCullum.

New Delhi: Pakistan legend pacer Shoaib Akhtar opened up on his argument or two on the field and recalled one such incident involving him and former New Zealand captain and current England red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum. The legendary Pakistan pacer holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in international cricket, clocking in at 161.3 km/h (100.2 mph) against England in the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Akhtar wasn’t liking McCullum dancing down the track to a bowler of his pace. The former right-arm quick pacer passed a rather cheeky remark and tried to threaten the batter in his own typical way.

In a recent video on the YouTube channel Wake Up with Sorabh, Shoaib Akhtar expressed his thoughts on what words he and Brendon McCullum. Akhtar said “Once McCullum walked down the pitch against me. I went to him and asked him ‘Hey, you got a good eyesight?’ He said ‘Yes I have, why?’ I said, ‘ Do I look like a Shoaib Malik to you?’ (laughs). ‘You can’t walk down to me. I’ll throw a beamer at you; I’ll kill you. If not here then definitely at the hotel. I’ll definitely kill you.’ (laughs).”

“I could’ve become the greatest fast bowler in the history of the game, but my knees did not support me. My physical fitness was such that I was in agony. I had to go through 12 operations on my knee including a knee replacement last year, and I am still struggling. But I always believed in running in hard and putting up a good show, just like a modern day gladiator. I always believed that people need to remember who I was,” Shoaib Akhtar on his injury.

Akhtar retired from international cricket in 2011. He has since worked as a commentator and analyst, and he is also involved in charity work.










