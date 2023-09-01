Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘I will Definitely Pick Virat Kohli Over Babar Azam,’ Wasim Akram Huge Statement Ahead Of IND vs PAK Match

Wasim Akram took 502 wickets in Tests and 414 wickets in ODIs, making him the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in both formats.

Wasim Akram. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: With less than 24 hours left before the mighty clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 between two Asian giants India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Pakistan legendary pacer Wasim Akram has ended his debate on choosing Virat Kohli or Babar Azam. The legendary pacer has picked Indian star batter Virat Kohli over Men in Green skipper Babar Azam.

After winning the opening match by a huge margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan against Nepal, host Pakistan has reached Sri Lanka to play Men in Blue. In the opening fixture, Pakistan star batter Babar Azam made history by becoming the first captain in Asia Cup history to score 150 runs in an innings.

The Pakistan captain led his side from the front during the opening match, where Babar scored 151 runs off 131 deliveries and helped his side reach 342-6 batting first. The Men in Green captain anchored his innings and shifted gears after reaching the three-figure mark. The right-handed batter’s knock included 14 fours and four sixes for a strike rate of 115.27.

Meanwhile, Kohli is yet to start his Asia Cup campaign and is raring to go up against his favourite opponent against whom he had scored a match-winning 82 in Melbourne in the T20 World Cup last year. In a recent interaction on Fox Cricket, The legendary left-arm pacer was asked to pick the better batter between the two and knowing that he might face criticism from his countrymen. However, he picked Kohli, although hailing Babar as a “modern-day great”.

“It is a very difficult decision, that is why I don’t become a selector. I’ll probably get a lot of slack back home, but I will definitely pick Virat Kohli over Babar Azam. Babar is on the way, there is no doubt. He is one of the modern greats, but it will take some time. He will catch up, but it will take time,” Akram said.

“I will choose Shaheen Shah Afridi over Jasprit Bumrah. Being a left-arm pacer, he reminds me of Starc, both of them bowl early on and they pitch it full and go for the wickets. That is what I like about him. He has got a bright future ahead of him as long as he is clear of serious injuries. He has improved his batting as well at No.9 and No.10, he can come in and whack a couple of sixes. He is a genuine wicket taker and that is why I believe that he is one of the most important members of the team,” Wasim Akram continued.

On paper, Pakistan looks like a stronger side as compared to Team India, but again the match between the arch-rivals has always sprung a surprise in the past and fans would be hoping for a mouthwatering game that goes right down to the wire.















