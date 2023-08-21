Home

‘I Would Have Yuzvendra Chahal In My Squad’, Says Irfan Pathan After BCCI Names Asia Cup 2023 Team

Kuldeep Yadav was the lone specialist spinner in India’s 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023.



Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan opined that he would have Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad for the Asia Cup 2023, which was announced on Monday in the Capital. For the first time in four years, BCCI announced the squad in front of the press.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the side after a long injury lay-off while Kuldeep Yadav was the lone specialist spinner. Tilak Varma was a surprise inclusion in the side. The Asia Cup 2023 begins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Worry for selectors that Bumrah and prasidh coming back from long lay off. That’s one of the two reason you will see India team playing with an extra bowler who can bat. I would have chahal in my squad. What do you guys think? #AsiaCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2023

“Worry for selectors that Bumrah and Prasidh coming back from long lay off. That’s one of the two reasons you will see India team playing with an extra bowler who can bat. I would have Chahal in my squad. What do you guys think? #AsiaCup,” Pathan posted on ‘X’.

Not only Pathan, but Chahal’s exclusion from the side has surprised a few including former Australian stalwart Matthew Hayden who termed it ‘big omission.’ Meanwhile, BCCI chielf selector Ajit Agarkar stated that having two wrist spinners in the side is a big task.

“He (Chahal) is another terrific performer for India. Sometimes it is the balance of the team or the team combination. Axar (Patel) has done really well and he can bat as well. Kuldeep (Yadav) has had a fantastic run so to fit two wrist spinners might be difficult. Kuldeep is little bit ahead of him. So he has to miss out unfortunately,” added the former pacer.















