Home

Sports

IPL 2023: I Would Like To Lead On My Own, Says Nitish Rana After Becoming Kolkata Captain

Nitish Rana has replaced Shreyas Iyer as Kolkata franchise skipper for IPL 2023. Iyer is out with a back injury that reccured during India’s fourth Test against Australia in BGT.



Kolkata captain Nitish Rana and coach Chandrankant Pandit during the press conference on Tuesday. (Image: KKR)

Kolkata: New-appointed Kolkata captain Nitish Rana admitted on Tuesday that he has been a part of the leadership group at the franchise for the past two to three years and would like to lead the team on his own way in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rana has been named the skipper in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer who is ruled out for atleast half of the IPL 2023. “Captaincy is not a new thing for me because I have been playing a leadership role for this franchise for the past two to three years,” Rana told reporters.

“Yes, the captaincy tag came this year. Obviously there is responsivity on me and I like that as well,” added the southpaw, who joined the franchise in 2017. “I don’t want to follow anyone in captaincy.

“I would like to lead on my own because I know if I follow any captain, I would lose myself somewhere,” added Rana. However, the two-time champions are hoping that the India batter would be back in the field sometime in IPL 2023.

Man management is most important when it comes to leading an IPL side and Rana didn’t shy away from accepting the fact. “Obviously, in IPL it’s all about man management because all the players are coming from different cultures,” said Rana, who have played two T20Is for India.

The Kolkata franchise will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab in Mohali on April 1. The whole contingent will be leaving the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile , Rana will be travelling to Ahmedabad to attend all IPL captain’s meeting on Thursday.











