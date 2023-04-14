Home

World Test Championship Final: Ian Bishop Weighs On Australia Over India, Says ‘Will Be Very Competitive’

Australia will be playing their first WTC Final; Ian Bishop (R). (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop felt Australia will have the edge over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final but is going to be a competitive game. The WTC final will be played from June 7-11 at The Oval, just seven days after the completition of IPL 2023.

While the cricketing world is glued to the IPL, the players and followers of the game are eagerly waiting for the WTC final in London in June. It will be India’s second successive final WTC after they beat Australia at home recently.

“It is going be different (that series in India), again it will be very competitive,” Bishop told PTI. “Australia found better form at the back end of the series and they go to England in some way more advantageous position because you are playing a strong opposition (India) out of their comfort zone.

“The Oval can level things up for both sides as it can be very flat . India having had the experience of the last WTC final, will be hoping they have the right preparation and Australia too would want to get that trophy. It is going to a great game,” reckoned Bishop.

Notably, India will have two different captains in the WTC Finals. In the inaugural edition Virat Kohli led the side that lost to New Zealand in the summit clash. This time Rohit Sharma will captain India.

However, India have lot to ponder with their middle order and the pace bowling attack. With no Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer (both out due to injuries), India need someone who can hold the middle order and give a balance to the team.

Ajinkya Rahane, who last played a Test match for India in January 2022, might be an option considering his experiences in overseas conditions. He has been a backbone to this Indian team for long and was brilliant in the domestic season as well.

It is still not known when will Jasprit Bumrah return from injury. The 29-year-old underwent a surgery in New Zealand last month following recurring back issues that have kept him away from the game since September 2022.

