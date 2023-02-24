Home

Sports

Ian Healy Asks Pat Cummins to Give up Captaincy And Focus on Bowling

Asked on who should be Cummins’ long-term successor, Healy thought left-handed batter Travis Head could be a suitable candidate.



Ind vs Aus: Ian Healy Asks Pat Cummins to Give up Captaincy And Focus on Bowling @ICCTwitter

Sydney: Pat Cummins has not been at his best leading the side on Indian soil in the first two Tests and is set to miss the Indore game due to personal reasons. The regular captain would now be replaced by Steve Smith for the game. Amid all this, former Australian cricketer Ian Healy made a big statement. He asked Cummins to quit captaincy and focus on his bowling.

Cummins was appointed as Australia’s Test captain in November of 2021 and was made ODI skipper late last year when Aaron Finch retired. The 29-year old was also the best red ball bowler in the Test rankings till England’s James Anderson dethroned him from the top spot recently.

“I don’t want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish (as just a bowler). The captaincy creates a burnout and four to five years is a long time as a captain.”

“He’s done a few years (as Test captain) already, now he’s adding (short-form captaincy) to his thought processes at a time when he’s dealing with some sort of family illness back home. So yeah, I would like to see him finish his career as a tearaway fast bowler and someone else with the captaincy burden,” said Healy to the SEN Radio show on Friday.

With him now not available for the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore due to a serious family illness, Australia’s prospect of fighting back in the series, where they are currently 2-0 behind, takes a serious beating.

As of now, Cummins’ average of 21.50 with the ball is the best of any Australian bowler to take over 200 wickets in Test cricket, as is his strike rate of 47.2.

Asked on who should be Cummins’ long-term successor, Healy thought left-handed batter Travis Head could be a suitable candidate.

“I think Travis Head is quite capable. He’s led South Australia since he was a 21-year-old, he’s quite capable and has got a lot of experience. He’s the main one that stands out to me,” he said.

“The likes of Glenn Maxwell might be able to do parts of it (in the short form), but as far as longer-term captaincy prospects other than Travis Head, I can’t think (of any),” he added.

(With IANS inputs)











