Home

Sports

ICC Announces Prize Money For Upcoming ODI World Cup 2023

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

ICC Announces Prize Money For Upcoming ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn US$4 million, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million. The 48-match event will be played across 10 venues from 5 October.

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.















