September 22, 2023

ICC Announces Prize Money For Upcoming ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn US$4 million, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million. The 48-match event will be played across 10 venues from 5 October.

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.










