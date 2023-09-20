September 20, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

ICC Confirms New York, Dallas, Florida As US Venues For T20 World Cup 2024

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ICC Confirms New York, Dallas, Florida As US Venues For T20 World Cup 2024

This is the first time the tournament will be played in the USA, and they will co-host it with the West Indies.

T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2024, t20 world cup venue, T20 World Cup USA, T20 World Cup West Indies
ICC Confirms New York, Dallas, Florida As US Venues For T20 World Cup 2024. (Image: ICC)

Dubai, Sep 20: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed New York, Dallas and Florida as the three venues for the USA-leg of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2024.

Broward County (Florida), Grand Prairie (Dallas) and Eisenhower Park (New York) will be the three stadiums hosting the matches in the US.

This is the first time the tournament will be played in the USA, and they will co-host it with the West Indies.

The ICC had awarded the event to the USA in 2021. Geoff Allardice, the Chief Executive of the governing body, said, these venues have been zeroed in after an extensive evaluation process.

“We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy.

“We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated amongst prospective hosts,” said Allardice in an ICC release.

Allardice said the existing venues at Florida and Dallas will be expanded to accommodate more fans, media and premium hospitality areas using the modular stadium solutions.

He said the same technology will be used to build a 34,000-seat modular stadium at Nassau County, New York, and he hoped to acquire the required permit from local officials by next month.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology. This technology has been used at previous ICC events to increase venue capacity and it’s routinely used in other major sports around the world.

“In the USA, it will give us the opportunity to increase the size of the venues in both Dallas and Florida and create what is going to be a stunning venue in New York,” said Allardice.

A number of other venues around the USA, including George Mason University in Washington, the new home of MLC team Washington Freedom, have also been identified as potential venues for pre-event matches and training.

The ICC’s announcement has also allayed all concerns over USA hosting the T20 WC 2024 because of the doubts surrounding the readiness of the stadiums.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

WATCH: CSK’s Deepak Chahar Finally Opens Up Why MS Dhoni Refused To Sign His Jersey Post IPL Win

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

WATCH: CSKs Deepak Chahar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Denied Him Autograph Post IPL 2023 Win

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Sunteck Waves: Mumbai’s Largest Beach Festival with Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi LIVE in Concert

59 mins ago
3 min read

Truecaller reaffirms commitment to users, Empowers People to ‘TAKE THE RIGHT CALL’ with “True” New Identity

59 mins ago
2 min read

ICC Confirms New York, Dallas, Florida As US Venues For T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.