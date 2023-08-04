Home

ICC FINED India And West Indies For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During 1st T20I

Team India will play their second T20I match against West Indies at Providence Stadium, Guyana on August 6. Currently, Rovman Powell-led Windies is leading the five-match series by 1-0.

Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell during the toss at first T20I. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian team and West Indies side both have been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate during their respective bowling innings in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3.

While the Men in Blue fell one over short of the minimum over rate and were fined five per cent of their match fee. While the Caribbean Side were two over short and have been fined 10 per cent.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell’s sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

🚨 FINE 🚨 India have been fined 5% while West Indies have been fined 10% of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate during the 1st T20I.#WIvIND #Cricket #SportsKeeda pic.twitter.com/hO9T8xMtnW — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 4, 2023

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.

Meanwhile, the skippers of both sides have accepted the charges levied by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, along with third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer.

India failed to hold their nerves while chasing 150 runs as they lost the match by 4 runs. The Men in Blue were in a comfortable position at one moment but lost wickets at regular intervals in the last five overs and choked in the chase. Well placed at 77-3 in the 11th over thanks to debutant Tilak Varma’s top score of 39 and 21 from Suryakumar Yadav, India then lost six wickets for just 68 runs.

India has only managed to successfully chase once in the 4 T20I matches in 2023.😱#WIvIND #TeamIndia #SportsKeeda pic.twitter.com/qapHeCdGuQ — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 4, 2023

The Indian captain Hardik Pandya stated that the young team will make mistakes and aims to bounce back in the next four matches.

“We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which cost us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together. Throughout the game, we were in control of the game which was the positive in this game. Good four games coming ahead,” Hardik said after the match.

Team India will play their second T20I match against West Indies at Providence Stadium, Guyana on August 6. Currently, Rovman Powell-led Windies are leading the five-match series by 1-0.
















