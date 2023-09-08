Home

ICC Names 16 Umpires For World Cup 2023; Nitin Menon, Kumar Dharmasena To Officiate In Opener

The ICC has named the list of match officials for the league games in ICC World Cup 2023. The officials for the knockout games will be out soon.



Nitin Menon and Kumar Dharmasena will be on-field umpires for ICC World Cup 2023 opener on October 5. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Nitin Menon and Kumar Dharmasena will be on-field umpires for the ICC World Cup 2023 opener between England and New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad, the ICC announced on Friday. Former India pacer Javagal Srinath, who completed 250 games as a Match Referee in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, will be looking after the law and order in the game while Paul Wilson and Saikat will serve as TV and the fourth umpires respectively.

Sixteen umpires have been shortlisted for the mega event hosted by India from October 5 to November 19, which includes 12 ICC Elite Panel umpires and four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel.

Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus and Rod Tucker, who were a part of the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s are also there in this edition. Only Aleem Dar misses the list this time after he stepped down from the Elite Panel in March earlier this year.

Apart from Srinath, the other three referees in the ICC World Cup 2023 are Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft and Richie Richardson. The ICC has made the list public only for the league stage matches with the officials for the knockouts to be decided later.

“To deliver an event of this magnitude you require high performing individuals at every level,” said Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager. “The ICC Elite panel of umpires, referees, and emerging group of umpires involved will bring immense skills, experience and world class standards to this World Cup.

“We are delighted with the group that we have assembled for this tournament,” he added.

List of Umpires in ICC World Cup 2023: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.















