ICC rankings – Deepti Sharma rises to second on ODI bowling table

So far in the ODI series, which is level 1-1 going into the third and final match today, Deepti has picked up three wickets and has an economy rate of 3.42, which have given her the boost in the rankings. On the T20I table, too, Deepti is up at No. 3, only behind Ecclestone and Sadia Iqbal.
Devine, who led the way for New Zealand with an 86-ball 79 and then picked up 3 for 27 in that game, has also gone up three spots to eighth among ODI batters. Also gaining within the top 20 are Kerr (up one spot to 11th), Suzie Bates (up two spots to joint 15th) and Maddy Green (up seven spots to 18th). For India, the major gainer among the batters is Jemimah Rodrigues, whose 35 played a part in India winning the first game.
Both Deepti and Devine also made strong gains within the top ten on the allrounders’ table. Devine is up two places to No. 7, while Deepti is up one spot to No. 4.
