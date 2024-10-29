ICC rankings – Deepti Sharma rises to second on ODI bowling table

Deepti Sharma ‘s performances with the ball in the first two ODIs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad have given her a career-high 687 rating points in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and taken her past Kate Cross and Megan Schutt up to No. 2 on the table. That’s only behind Sophie Ecclestone , though the gap between them remains a massive 83 points.

So far in the ODI series, which is level 1-1 going into the third and final match today, Deepti has picked up three wickets and has an economy rate of 3.42, which have given her the boost in the rankings. On the T20I table, too, Deepti is up at No. 3, only behind Ecclestone and Sadia Iqbal.

From the India vs New Zealand series, Lea Tahuhu has moved up three places to 12th, Amelia Kerr is up one spot to 13th, and Sophie Devine has gained nine positions to get to equal 30th among bowlers.

Devine, who led the way for New Zealand with an 86-ball 79 and then picked up 3 for 27 in that game, has also gone up three spots to eighth among ODI batters. Also gaining within the top 20 are Kerr (up one spot to 11th), Suzie Bates (up two spots to joint 15th) and Maddy Green (up seven spots to 18th). For India, the major gainer among the batters is Jemimah Rodrigues, whose 35 played a part in India winning the first game.