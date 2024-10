ICC Rankings – Sadia Iqbal becomes No. 1 T20I bowler before Sophie Ecclestone snatches it back

Among batters, Suzie Bates ‘ 27 against against India has lifted her two spots to seventh, while Harmanpreet Kaur is up to 12th, a jump of four spots, after her 15 against New Zealand and 29 (retired hurt) against Pakistan. One of the top performers at the World Cup so far has been Danni Wyatt-Hodge , who has so far hit 41 and 43 against Bangladesh and South Africa, respectively, helping England win both games. That’s lifted her from No. 20 to joint 18th, where she is joined by team-mate Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was 19th last week, after she scored 48 not out in the win over South Africa.