ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket Sales For Indias Warm-Up Games To Go Live On August 30

India will play two warm-up games in the ICC World Cup 2023 against England (September 30) and the Netherlands (October 3) in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

India will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8.

New Delhi: The tickets for India’s ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will go on sale from Wednesday (August 30). Rohit Sharma’s men will play defending champions England on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India will play the other warm-up game against the Netherlands on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. England will play New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Fans can buy India’s warm-up matches tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The sale of tickets will start at 8 PM IST. The ICC World Cup will be played across 10 venues. Meanwhile, India have their group stage matches in nine stadiums.






