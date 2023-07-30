Home

ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Sales Is Likely To Start On 10 August | CHECK DEETS

The BCCI secretary also asked each state body to share their finalised ticket prices with the Indian board by July 31.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ticket Sales Is Likely To Start On August 10. (Pic: ICC)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to start the online sale of tickets for the ICC World Cup from August 10. It has been reported that the cricket watchdog has sought suggestions from all the associations involved in hosting the mega tournament. Cricket fans will, however, have to produce paper tickets to enter the stadium during the event.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the scheduling issue would be resolved within the next three to four days. Jay Shah also said that three full member nations have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for modification of the current schedule.

“Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the dates and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six-day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. The picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC,” Shah was quoted as saying.

It was also reported earlier that the much-awaited India-Pakistan marquee clash could also be rescheduled as October 15 will be the opening day of the holy festival of Navratri in Ahmedabad, which is the venue for the match. After a meeting with the Gujarat state cricket association, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday that the sale of tickets will be done once the entire process has been followed.

Major updates about the World Cup tickets [TOI]: – Ticket sale is likely to start on August 10th.

– Ticket sale might be in Bookmyshow & Paytm.

– India vs Pakistan & final in Bookmyshow.

– Semifinal tickets in Paytm. pic.twitter.com/p97HzUOoGZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2023

The BCCI secretary also asked each state body to share their finalised ticket prices with the Indian board by July 31. As the World Cup will kick off on October 5, the board will assign extra collection centres in each city so that fans can pick up tickets and the process can go on smoothly.

The 2023 World Cup is set to feature 48 games taking place in 10 Indian cities between October 5 and November 19. The opening game in Ahmedabad will see England and New Zealand face off.















