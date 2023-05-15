ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Today Fantasy Cricket Tips Indian Vienna vs Vienna Eagles, Seebarn Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 15 Mon

Home

ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Indian Vienna vs Vienna Eagles, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3.00 PM IST May 15 Monday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICCV vs VEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ICCV vs VEA Probable XIsFan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Indian Vienna vs Vienna Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.

ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between Indian Vienna and Vienna Eagles will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 15.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Team

Ranjit Singh-I, Ahmad Ghani, Mehar Cheema(vc), Harmeet Singh, Karanbir Singh(c), Kumud Jha, Naveed Hussain, Kazim Syed, Jahanzeb Abdurahizai, Dawood Surkhi, Sahil Bharti.

ICCV vs VEA Probable Playing XIs

Indian Vienna: Ranjit Singh-I, Ahmad Ghani, Mehar Cheema(WK)(C), Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Luthra, Shekil Zadran, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Wasif Saluja, Saurav Sharma, Daud Zadran

Vienna Eagles: Karanbir Singh(C), Kumud Jha(WK), Naveed Hussain, Kazim Syed, Sagar Memane, Gurvinder Singh, Yawar Abbas, Avinash Asoorya, Jahanzeb Abdurahizai, Dawood Surkhi, Sahil Bharti















