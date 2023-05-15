ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Today Fantasy Cricket Tips Indian Vienna vs Vienna Eagles, Seebarn Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 15 Mon

Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICCV vs VEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ICCV vs VEA Probable XIsFan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Indian Vienna vs Vienna Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.
TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between Indian Vienna and Vienna Eagles will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 15.
Time: 3 PM IST.
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.
ICCV vs VEA Dream11 Team
Ranjit Singh-I, Ahmad Ghani, Mehar Cheema(vc), Harmeet Singh, Karanbir Singh(c), Kumud Jha, Naveed Hussain, Kazim Syed, Jahanzeb Abdurahizai, Dawood Surkhi, Sahil Bharti.
ICCV vs VEA Probable Playing XIs
Indian Vienna: Ranjit Singh-I, Ahmad Ghani, Mehar Cheema(WK)(C), Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Luthra, Shekil Zadran, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Wasif Saluja, Saurav Sharma, Daud Zadran
Vienna Eagles: Karanbir Singh(C), Kumud Jha(WK), Naveed Hussain, Kazim Syed, Sagar Memane, Gurvinder Singh, Yawar Abbas, Avinash Asoorya, Jahanzeb Abdurahizai, Dawood Surkhi, Sahil Bharti