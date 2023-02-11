Home

Sports

Iceland Cricket Takes a Dig at Australia Cricket Team With Hilarious Meme After India Take 1-0 Lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Iceland Cricket has never stopped to amaze netizens with their witty and funny tweets on social media and whenever there’s any cricket event happening, the Europeans have always come up with the best of posts.

Iceland Cricket Takes a Dig at Australia Cricket Team With Hilarious Meme After India Take 1-0 Lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: India capitalised on the fear of spin in the minds of the Australian batters on a spin-friendly wicket, to bowl them out for 91, their lowest total in India and second lowest ever, winning the first Test by an innings and 132 run defeat in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Australia were bowled out in less than a session, their innings lasting 32.3 overs and lasted just 131 minutes.

India thus took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, setting themselves for the 3-0 win they need to comfortably seal their Berth in the World Test Championships Final to be held later this year at the Oval in London.

After the victory, Iceland Cricket has taken a huge dig at the Australian team, summing up their innings in a hilarious meme of a collage of three pictures in their very own Icelandic style.

We have updated our Icelandic themed analysis of the Nagpur Test pic.twitter.com/QyiBEIkimw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 11, 2023

This will go down as one of Australia’s most ignominious overseas Test defeats. The gulf between the sides has been vast, but the pitch can’t be that bad if one side can score 400. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 11, 2023

Iceland Cricket has never stopped to amaze netizens with their witty and funny tweets on social media and whenever there’s any cricket event happening, the Europeans have always come up with the best of posts.

Both teams now shift their focus from Nagpur to Delhi. The second Test will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium from 17th February onwards.











