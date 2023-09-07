Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘If They Have Pace, We Have Batters Who Use The Pace,’ Abhishek Nayar Backs Indian Batting Unit Ahead Of Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan

The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Shaheen Shah Afridi gave just 35 runs in 10 overs. He also took 4 wickets in his spell against India in Group A clash at the Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has backed the Indian batting unit and said that Pakistan’s pace attack doesn’t give any upper hand or advantage as Indian batters are fully adapted to playing these bowlers and using their pace.

In the group stage cash game at Pallekele International Stadium, the Men in Blue suffered a big collapse by losing the top four batters for just 66/4.

But later on, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya’s crucial knocks helped Team India set a 267-run target in the Group A clash. However, the match did not yield a result as rain didn’t allow a single ball to be bowled in the Pakistan innings.

In the latest AakashVani show on JioCinema, the former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar was asked a question on whether Pakistan’s pace attack gives them an upper hand against India or not. To which he replied “If they have pace, we have batters who use the pace. We have seen the fashion in which Virat Kohli batted in the T20 World Cup. So we have such able players. I believe if there is someone who has pace, we have the kind of players who can overcome that.”

“I don’t think anyone has the upper hand. Both are very good teams but we all know under pressure India has always come out triumphant and I am expecting that even in the near future,” Abhishek Nayar said.















