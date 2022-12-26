World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been named the 2022 European Sportsperson of the Yr by the Polish Press Company (PAP). For the second consecutive yr, a tennis participant has been declared the winner as Novak Djokovic had received in 2021.

Based by Włodzimierz Źróbik and awarded yearly since 1958, the European Sportsperson of the Yr award honours the sportsperson who has carried out the very best over the earlier yr. This yr, the sixty fifth version, it was based mostly on voting by 20 worldwide information companies.

READ: Swiatek to public sale racquet that received her 2022 French, US Open titles for charity

Earlier than the 21-year-old Swiatek, there have been solely three Polish athletes within the checklist of earlier winners – soccer star Robert Lewandowski in 2020, lengthy jumper Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak in 1958 and sprinter Irena Szewińska in 1966 and 1974.

Swiatek (118 votes) beat Pole Vault world champion Armand Duplantis (106 votes) and Components One world champion Max Verstappen (82 votes) within the polls. The 2022 survey included 58 athletes from 19 disciplines.

In an outstanding 2022 season, Swiatek clinched eight titles, together with two Majors, and had a record-breaking unbeaten streak of 37 matches. Coached by Tomasz Wiktorowski, the Polish participant grabbed the highest spot within the WTA Rankings quickly after the then World No. 1 and Australian Open champion Ash Barty introduced her retirement.

Swiatek additionally received the 2022 WTA Participant of the Yr award.