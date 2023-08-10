August 10, 2023

Iga Swiatek Ousts Karolina Pliskova To Reach Round Of 16, Aryna Sabalenka Beats Petra Martic

admin


With her 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory against Pliskova on Wednesday night, World No.1 Iga Swiatek has now won her opening match for the 30th consecutive time.



Published: August 10, 2023 1:01 PM IST


By IANS

Iga Swiatek in action at Canadian Open. (Pic: IANS)

Montreal: After a tough opening set, Iga Swiatek found her rhythm against Karolina Pliskova to advance to the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open, here.

With her 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory against Pliskova on Wednesday night, World No.1 Iga Swiatek has now won her opening match for the 30th consecutive time.

If she prevails on Thursday against Karolina Muchova and advances to the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open, Swiatek will retain the top ranking for a 72nd week. Muchova, the No.14 seed Karolina Muchova, was a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea.

This is an appealing rematch of the three-set final earlier this year at Roland Garros. The head-to-head record is 1-all.

“Well, for sure it’s nice to have some challenges and overcome them,” Swiatek said in the press conference after her match.

“It wasn’t an easy first round, but I’m happy that I stayed solid, and I could close it in the first set because after having — I played two weeks ago in Warsaw, but still, I changed continents,” she added.

Meanwhile, world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her campaign by defeating No.35 Petra Martic 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the Round of 16.

Playing her first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals to Ons Jabeur last month, Sabalenka eased through the first set before having to fight back in a 72-minute second set. Martic led 3-0 and served for the second set at 5-3.

“Especially on this surface, I was really struggling with all her slices.I think I need some time to adjust to this surface. I hope the next match I will play a little bit better, but overall, I’m just happy to get through this tough match,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will face 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in her 10th quarterfinal of the season.










